FOODIE FRIDAY: Fighting Irish Chocolate Guinness 0.0 Cake

Yield: 15–18 servings | Pan: 9 × 13 inches | Prep: 20 minutes | Bake: approximately 30–38 minutes

INGREDIENTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE • 1 cup Guinness 0.0 • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter • ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder • 1¾ cups all-purpose flour • 1¾ cups granulated sugar • 1½ teaspoons baking soda • ½ teaspoon baking powder • ½ teaspoon kosher salt • 2 large eggs • ⅔ cup sour cream • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract VANILLA CREAM CHEESE FROSTING • 8 oz cream cheese, softened • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened • 2½ cups powdered sugar • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract • Pinch of salt • 1–2 tablespoons heavy cream, only if needed • Green and gold sprinkles, optional

DIRECTIONS

1. Prepare the pan. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9 × 13-inch baking pan.

2. Make the cocoa mixture. Warm Guinness 0.0 and butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat until the butter melts. Remove from heat; whisk in cocoa powder until smooth. Cool about 10 minutes.

3. Mix dry ingredients. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

4. Mix wet ingredients. In another bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream, and vanilla. Slowly whisk in the cooled Guinness mixture.

5. Finish the batter. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients; whisk gently just until smooth. Batter will be fairly thin.

6. Bake. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake 30–38 minutes, checking at 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Cool completely in the pan.

7. Make the frosting. Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt. Add cream only if necessary to make it spreadable.

8. Frost and serve. Spread frosting over the fully cooled cake. Decorate with green and gold sprinkles if desired; cut into squares.

CHEF JEFF’S TIPS

• Use Guinness 0.0, a nonalcoholic stout that may contain trace alcohol (up to 0.05% ABV).

• Do not boil the stout mixture; let it cool slightly before adding to eggs.

• Cool the cake completely before frosting to prevent melting.

• Refrigerate leftovers because of the cream cheese frosting; bring slices toward room temperature before serving for best texture.