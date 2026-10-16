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FOODIE FRIDAY: Fighting Irish Loaded Tater Tot Nachos

Crispy potato crowns, skillet-browned corned beef, warm white cheddar sauce, and bright pub-inspired toppings
FIGHTING IRISH LOADED TATER TOT NACHOS
Posted

Yield: 6–8 servings | Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 25–30 minutes

INGREDIENTS — NACHOS

· 1 (28–32 oz.) bag frozen potato crowns (flat tater tot rounds)

· 12 oz. deli-sliced corned beef, chopped

· 1 tablespoon butter

· 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

· ½ cup jarred pickled red onions, drained

· ⅓ cup sliced green onions

WHITE CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE

· 2 tablespoons butter

· 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· 1½ cups whole milk, plus more as needed

· 1½ cups freshly shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

· ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

· ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

· Pinch of cayenne (optional); salt and pepper to taste

DIJON-HORSERADISH DRIZZLE

· ½ cup sour cream

· 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

· 1–2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

· 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

· ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

· 1–2 tablespoons milk, to thin; black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 425°F (or follow package temperature). Spread frozen potato crowns in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake 22–28 minutes, turning halfway through, until deeply golden and crisp.

2. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped deli corned beef and cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until edges brown and crisp.

3. For the cheese sauce, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk; cook 2–3 minutes, stirring, until lightly thickened. Turn heat to low and add cheddar a handful at a time until smooth. Stir in Dijon, garlic powder, and seasonings. Thin with a splash of milk if needed; do not boil.

4. Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, Dijon, horseradish, vinegar, and garlic powder. Add enough milk for a drizzle consistency and season with pepper.

5. Pile hot crispy potato crowns onto a serving platter or skillet. Scatter browned corned beef over top, spoon on warm cheddar sauce, then finish with diced tomatoes, drained pickled onions, green

onions, and a light drizzle of Dijon-horseradish cream. Serve immediately with extra sauces on the side.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

· Use deli-sliced corned beef for an easy, widely available option; thicker slices are especially good for chopping.

· Keep the potato crowns in a single layer so they crisp instead of steam. Add sauces just before serving.

· Freshly shred the cheddar and keep the sauce warm over very low heat. Add milk as needed to keep it pourable.

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