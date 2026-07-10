Piña Colada Cheesecake Dip with Smith's Chef Jeff

Creamy cheesecake meets tropical piña colada flavors in this easy dessert dip that tastes like vacation in a bowl.

Ingredients

Cheesecake Dip

· 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

· 1/2 cup powdered sugar

· 2 tablespoons cream of coconut

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· Zest of 1 lime

· 1/2 cup crushed pineapple, squeezed very dry

Fresh Whipped Cream

· 1 cup heavy whipping cream

· 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

· 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Rum-Pineapple Topping

· 2 tablespoons butter

· 1/3 cup brown sugar

· 1 cup diced pineapple

· 2 tablespoons pineapple juice

· 1/2 teaspoon rum extract

· Pinch cinnamon

Garnish and Dippers

· Toasted coconut

· Graham cracker crumbs

· Maraschino cherries

· Lime zest

· Graham crackers, vanilla wafers, pretzels, strawberries, pineapple, and apple slices

Directions

1. Beat cream cheese until smooth and creamy.

2. Beat in powdered sugar, cream of coconut, vanilla, lime zest, and well-drained crushed pineapple.

3. In a separate bowl, whip heavy cream with powdered sugar and vanilla to medium peaks.

4. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake mixture until light and smooth.

5. For the topping, melt butter in a small skillet. Add brown sugar, pineapple, pineapple juice, rum extract, and cinnamon. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, until lightly syrupy. Cool before spooning over the dip.

6. Spread dip into a shallow bowl or onto a platter. Top with the cooled rum-pineapple topping, toasted coconut, graham cracker crumbs, cherries, and lime zest.

7. Serve with assorted dippers.

Chef Jeff Tips

· Squeeze the crushed pineapple very dry so the dip stays thick and creamy.

· Cool the pineapple topping before adding it so it does not melt the cheesecake dip.

· Fresh whipped cream gives the dip a lighter, cleaner flavor than whipped topping.