Sweet potato casserole is a Thanksgiving classic, but a little brown butter can take it to another level.

This Brown Butter Sweet Potato Casserole starts with roasted sweet potatoes for concentrated flavor, then combines them with nutty brown butter, warm spices and a hint of orange. A crisp pecan streusel adds the finishing touch, giving each bite a mix of creamy and crunchy textures.

Brown Butter Sweet Potato Casserole

Serves 8–10 | 9 × 13-inch baking dish

Ingredients

Sweet Potato Filling

3 pounds sweet potatoes

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, browned

⅓ cup dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

⅓ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

Pecan Streusel

¾ cup chopped pecans

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup dark brown sugar

4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of kosher salt

For the baking dish

Butter, for greasing

Instructions

Roast the sweet potatoes: Heat the oven to 400°F. Pierce the sweet potatoes and place them on a lined baking sheet. Roast for 50 to 70 minutes, until completely tender. Let cool until easy to handle, then scoop out the flesh. Roasting the potatoes helps concentrate their sweetness without adding extra water. Brown the butter: Melt 6 tablespoons of butter in a light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Swirl the pan periodically until the milk solids turn golden brown and the butter smells nutty. Immediately transfer the butter to a heatproof bowl to stop the cooking process and allow it to cool slightly. Make the filling: Process the warm sweet potato flesh with the browned butter, dark brown sugar, heavy cream, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and orange zest until silky smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning before adding the eggs. Add the eggs and pulse just until incorporated. Make the pecan streusel: Stir together the pecans, flour, dark brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cut in the cold butter with your fingertips or a pastry cutter until coarse crumbs form. Assemble the casserole: Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Butter a 9 × 13-inch baking dish. Spread the sweet potato mixture evenly in the dish, then scatter the pecan streusel over the top. Bake: Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the center is set and the streusel is golden and crisp. Let the casserole rest for 10 minutes before serving.

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