Looking for a fresh twist on the classic Thanksgiving cranberry sauce? This Cranberry-Apple Chutney with Orange and Ginger brings together tart cranberries, crisp Granny Smith apples, fresh citrus and a touch of ginger for a bright, flavorful addition to the holiday table.

The chutney can also be made up to three days ahead, making it an easy dish to check off your Thanksgiving prep list early.

Cranberry-Apple Chutney with Orange & Ginger

Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries, rinsed

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced into ½-inch pieces

¾ cup packed dark brown sugar

½ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup apple cider or water

Zest of 1 orange

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, divided

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Optional: 1 tablespoon butter, for a glossy finish

Instructions

Start the chutney: Combine the cranberries, apples, dark brown sugar, orange juice, apple cider or water, orange zest, ginger, 1 tablespoon of the apple cider vinegar, cinnamon and salt in a medium saucepan. Simmer: Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 12 to 18 minutes, stirring occasionally, until most of the cranberries have burst and the sauce has thickened. Keep some apple texture: Stir gently rather than mashing the mixture. The apples should become tender while still retaining some distinct pieces. If the chutney becomes too thick before the apples soften, add a splash of water. Balance and finish: Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Taste and adjust the sweetness or acidity as desired. For an extra-glossy finish, stir in 1 tablespoon of butter. Cool and serve: Spoon the chutney into a serving bowl and allow it to cool for 15 to 20 minutes. It will continue to thicken as it cools. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled alongside turkey and your favorite Thanksgiving sides.

Chef Jeff’s Tips