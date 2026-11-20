Why serve stuffing by the spoonful when everyone can have their own crispy-edged portion?

These Croissant Sausage & Apple Stuffing Muffins put a fun spin on the Thanksgiving staple. Buttery croissants replace traditional bread, while savory sausage, Granny Smith apple and fresh herbs bring plenty of classic holiday flavor. Baking the stuffing in a muffin tin means more golden edges in every serving, plus easy portions for the Thanksgiving table.

Croissant Sausage & Apple Stuffing Muffins

Makes 12 stuffing muffins

Ingredients

8 large bakery croissants, torn into roughly 1-inch pieces (about 10 cups)

1 pound regular or sage breakfast sausage

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 celery ribs, diced

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 large eggs

1½ to 2 cups chicken broth, as needed

Nonstick cooking spray or softened butter, for greasing the muffin tin

Instructions

Dry the croissants: Heat the oven to 300°F. Tear the croissants into roughly 1-inch pieces and spread them on a sheet pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once, until dry on the surface and lightly crisp. Transfer to a large bowl. Brown the sausage: Cook the sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat, breaking it into crumbles as it cooks. Once browned and cooked through, add the sausage to the bowl with the croissants. Build the flavor: Reduce the heat to medium. Add the butter, onion and celery to the skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Add the apple and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic, sage, thyme, parsley, salt and pepper and cook for about 30 seconds. Add the mixture to the croissants and sausage. Moisten the stuffing: Whisk the eggs with 1½ cups of chicken broth. Pour over the croissant mixture and gently toss to combine. Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes, then add additional broth only as needed. The stuffing should be evenly moist, but not soggy. Fill the muffin tin: Increase the oven temperature to 375°F. Generously grease a standard 12-cup muffin tin. Divide the stuffing evenly among the cups, allowing it to mound slightly above the rims. Press the mixture lightly so each muffin holds together while leaving some irregular croissant edges exposed. Bake and serve: Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the stuffing muffins are set, deeply golden and crisp around the edges. Let them rest in the pan for 5 minutes, then loosen each muffin with a thin knife and carefully lift it out.

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