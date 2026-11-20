Brussels sprouts don’t have to be the side dish everyone politely passes around the table.

This Maple-Cider Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon & Onions recipe combines deeply roasted sprouts with smoky bacon and a maple-apple cider glaze, then finishes everything with crispy onions for extra crunch. It’s a sweet, savory and tangy side made for the Thanksgiving table.

Maple-Cider Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon & Onions

Serves 6–8

Ingredients

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped

¼ cup pure maple syrup

⅓ cup unfiltered apple cider

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ cup Fresh Gourmet Crispy Onions

Optional: 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Instructions

Roast the Brussels sprouts: Heat the oven to 425°F. Dry the halved Brussels sprouts thoroughly. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread them cut-side down on a large sheet pan without crowding. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cut sides are deeply browned and the centers are tender. Crisp the bacon: While the Brussels sprouts roast, cook the chopped bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Pour off the excess bacon fat, leaving about 1 teaspoon in the pan. Make the maple-cider glaze: Add the maple syrup, apple cider, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce to the skillet. Simmer for 4 to 6 minutes, until the glaze has reduced slightly and is syrupy enough to lightly coat a spoon.

Finish the glaze: Lower the heat and whisk in the butter until the glaze is glossy. Taste and add a few extra drops of apple cider vinegar if the mixture is too sweet. Toss and serve: Add the hot roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon to the glaze and toss briefly to coat. Transfer to a warm platter and top with the crispy onions and fresh thyme, if using, immediately before serving.

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