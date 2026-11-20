Brussels sprouts don’t have to be the side dish everyone politely passes around the table.
This Maple-Cider Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon & Onions recipe combines deeply roasted sprouts with smoky bacon and a maple-apple cider glaze, then finishes everything with crispy onions for extra crunch. It’s a sweet, savory and tangy side made for the Thanksgiving table.
Maple-Cider Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon & Onions
Serves 6–8
Ingredients
- 2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 6 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- ⅓ cup unfiltered apple cider
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- ½ cup Fresh Gourmet Crispy Onions
- Optional: 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
Instructions
- Roast the Brussels sprouts: Heat the oven to 425°F. Dry the halved Brussels sprouts thoroughly. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread them cut-side down on a large sheet pan without crowding. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the cut sides are deeply browned and the centers are tender.
- Crisp the bacon: While the Brussels sprouts roast, cook the chopped bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Pour off the excess bacon fat, leaving about 1 teaspoon in the pan.
- Make the maple-cider glaze: Add the maple syrup, apple cider, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce to the skillet. Simmer for 4 to 6 minutes, until the glaze has reduced slightly and is syrupy enough to lightly coat a spoon.
- Finish the glaze: Lower the heat and whisk in the butter until the glaze is glossy. Taste and add a few extra drops of apple cider vinegar if the mixture is too sweet.
- Toss and serve: Add the hot roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon to the glaze and toss briefly to coat. Transfer to a warm platter and top with the crispy onions and fresh thyme, if using, immediately before serving.
Chef Jeff’s Tips
- Dry sprouts are key. Thoroughly drying the Brussels sprouts and roasting them at high heat helps create browned, crispy edges instead of steamed sprouts.
- Don’t overcrowd the pan. Use two sheet pans if necessary to give the sprouts enough room to roast properly.
- Save the crunch for last. Keep the crispy onions dry and separate until you’re ready to serve, then sprinkle them over the finished dish so they stay crunchy.