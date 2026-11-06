Utah crimson breakfast BLT: bacon, eggs and a smoky Fresno aioli on toasted brioche for busy mornings

Utah Crimson Breakfast BLT

Bacon, eggs, white cheddar, ripe tomato and smoky Fresno–roasted red pepper aioli on toasted brioche

Yield: 4 sandwiches

Ingredients

· 4 brioche hamburger buns

· 12 slices thick-cut bacon

· 8 large eggs

· 4 slices white cheddar cheese

· 1 large ripe tomato, cut into 4 thick slices

· 4 leaves butter lettuce

· 1 tablespoon butter

· Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

· Crimson Fresno Aioli:

· ½ cup mayonnaise

· ½ cup roasted red peppers, well drained

· 1 teaspoon finely chopped pickled Fresno peppers, or to taste

· 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

· ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

· ½ teaspoon garlic powder

· ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

1. Make the crimson aioli. Blend mayonnaise, drained roasted red peppers, pickled Fresno peppers, lemon juice, smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt until smooth. Taste and adjust the Fresno peppers as desired. Refrigerate until serving.

2. Cook the bacon. Cook until crisp, then drain on paper towels.

3. Cook the eggs. Whisk eggs with a little salt and pepper. Melt butter in a nonstick skillet and cook in batches, folding into four portions sized to fit the buns.

4. Melt the cheese. Place a slice of white cheddar on each hot egg portion and let it melt.

5. Toast the buns. Toast the cut sides of the brioche buns until golden.

6. Assemble the sandwiches. Spread aioli on both bun halves. Layer with lettuce, tomato, bacon and cheesy folded eggs. Close and serve warm.

Chef Jeff Tip

Drain the roasted peppers thoroughly so the aioli stays thick enough to spread. Start with 1 teaspoon of pickled Fresno peppers; their acidity and gentle heat brighten the bacon and eggs without overwhelming the sandwich.