Utah crimson caramelized doughnut sundaes with vanilla ice cream and a silky raspberry sauce for dessert

Utah Crimson Caramelized Doughnut Sundaes

Whole pan-crisped glazed doughnuts, vanilla ice cream & silky crimson raspberry sauce

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

Doughnut Sundaes

· 4 whole glazed yeast doughnuts (not sliced)

· 1–2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

· 4 scoops vanilla bean ice cream

· ½ cup fresh raspberries, for garnish

· Flaky sea salt, optional

Crimson Raspberry Sauce

· 12 oz fresh or frozen raspberries

· ⅓ cup granulated sugar

· 2 tablespoons water

· 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

· ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

1. Cook the berries. Combine raspberries, sugar, water, and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Simmer over medium heat for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the berries collapse and release their juices.

2. Strain for color. Press the warm mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl, scraping underneath to collect the sauce. Discard the seeds and pulp.

3. Finish the sauce. Stir in vanilla. If too thin, return the strained sauce to the saucepan and simmer briefly until glossy and spoonable. Let cool to warm or room temperature.

4. Caramelize the whole doughnuts. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat with a thin film of butter. Place whole glazed doughnuts flat in the pan, working in batches. Cook about 1–2 minutes per side, just until the glaze becomes golden and lightly crisp. Watch carefully: the sugar can burn quickly.

5. Rest and plate. Transfer each whole doughnut to a plate and rest about 30 seconds to allow the caramelized glaze to set slightly.

6. Build the sundaes. Top each doughnut with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Spoon over the crimson raspberry sauce, garnish with fresh raspberries, and finish with a tiny pinch of flaky salt if desired. Serve immediately.

Chef Jeff Tip

Keep the doughnuts whole and use very little butter. The existing glaze provides the caramelization; no extra sugar is needed. Straining the raspberry sauce gives it that vivid, glossy crimson finish, and cooling it slightly helps keep the ice cream from melting too quickly.