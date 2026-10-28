"Rise and Shine" features characters with disabilities, played by actors living with disabilities.

We talk with one of the stars of Angel Studios' coming-of-age film "Rise and Shine" which opened in theaters on October 23, 2026 and will stream on Angel later this year.

Based on a true story, the movie is about a girl with a disability who goes to school for the first time as a high school senior after being home schooled her entire life.

She exceeds all expectations and changes the lives of all those around her.

Analesa Fisher is one of the stars and plays a girl with autism. She has autism herself and says many of the roles are played by actors living with the same disabilities as their characters including Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Autism.

Analesa is also a disability rights advocate as well as an environmental and animal activist.

You can follow her @analesafisher.

