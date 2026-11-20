Ruby is a sweet, tiny girl who loves everyone she meets and just wants to spend her time with her humans.

She's under 10 pounds and she's nine years old. She is good with kids, cats and other dogs and knows all her manners.

She's looking forward to finding her forever family.

Ruby is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and recently had a dental, so she's ready for her new home!

Her adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to meet Ruby, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will have adoptable dogs at Petco in Taylorsville on Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 1-4pm.