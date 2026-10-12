She taught herself to play the piano, and now she's in a prestigious music school

Anna Maxwell was born with a congenital amputation, a condition in which portions of her hands did not develop fully before birth.

Music has always been an integral part of Anna's life, she started playing the piano as a young child, teaching herself and playing by ear.

At age 26 she became an administrative assistant at the Diana & Joel Peterson School of Music in Salt Lake City.

During her time there she felt the desire to practice more and eventually took lessons at the school.

This fall Anna continued her musical journey at the University of Utah where she was accepted into the prestigious Piano Performance Program.

Anna says she is playing pieces she couldn't imagine performing before and her progress reflects her dedication as a musician, as well as the impact of having teachers to helped her discover her passion.