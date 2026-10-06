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Smart Cart: Pumpkin Chili

There's nothing more "fall" than chili - and this recipe feeds a family of five for under $25
In this week's Smart Cart, Ashley Hawk, RD, makes a vegetarian chili made with the flavor of the season - pumpkin!
Smart Cart: Pumpkin Chili
Smart Cart: Pumpkin Chili
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In this week's Smart Cart, Ashley Hawk, RD, makes a vegetarian chili made with the flavor of the season - pumpkin!

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin purée
  • 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup corn, canned or frozen
  • 1½ cups water
  • 1 packet chili seasoning
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and peppers and sauté for 5–7 minutes, until softened.
  2. Add pumpkin, tomato sauce, beans, corn, water and chili seasoning. Stir to combine.
  3. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat and cook uncovered for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with your favorite toppings.

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