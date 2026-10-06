Smart Cart: Pumpkin Chili

In this week's Smart Cart, Ashley Hawk, RD, makes a vegetarian chili made with the flavor of the season - pumpkin!
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin purée
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 (15-ounce) cans beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup corn, canned or frozen
- 1½ cups water
- 1 packet chili seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and peppers and sauté for 5–7 minutes, until softened.
- Add pumpkin, tomato sauce, beans, corn, water and chili seasoning. Stir to combine.
- Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat and cook uncovered for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with your favorite toppings.