Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's One-Pan Butter Shrimp & Orzo recipe

Smith's Chef Jeff shares a recipe for tender shrimp and creamy Parmesan orzo finished with garlic butter, fresh lemon and orange for a bright, citrusy one-pan dinner.

Citrus Butter Shrimp

1 lb large shrimp (16/20 or 21/25), peeled, deveined and tails removed

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tsp paprika

Zest of 1/2 orange

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Parmesan Orzo

3 Tbsp butter, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups dry orzo

3 1/3 to 3 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth, plus more if needed

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

Zest of remaining 1/2 orange

Zest of remaining 1/2 lemon

1 Tbsp fresh orange juice

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Lemon and orange wedges, for serving

Directions

1. Season the shrimp. Pat the shrimp dry. Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, orange zest and lemon zest.

2. Sear the shrimp. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook about 1-2 minutes per side, just until opaque and lightly golden. Transfer to a plate; do not overcook.

3. Build the garlic butter base. Reduce heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon butter and the garlic to the same skillet. Cook about 30 seconds, just until fragrant.

4. Toast and cook the orzo. Stir in the dry orzo and cook 1-2 minutes, stirring, until lightly toasted. Add the chicken broth and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook uncovered, stirring frequently, about 9-11 minutes or until the orzo is tender and the mixture is creamy. Add a splash more broth if the skillet becomes dry before the orzo is tender.

5. Finish the orzo. Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and Parmesan until glossy and creamy. Remove from the heat, then stir in the remaining orange and lemon zest, orange juice, lemon juice and parsley. Taste and adjust with salt, pepper or additional lemon juice.

6. Return the shrimp. Fold the shrimp and any accumulated juices back into the skillet just long enough to warm through.

7. Serve. Finish with additional Parmesan and parsley. Serve immediately with lemon and orange wedges for an extra burst of fresh citrus.

Chef Jeff Tips

Use both citrus zest and juice. The zest gives the dish big lemon-orange aroma without making the orzo overly acidic or sweet.

Add the citrus juices at the end rather than simmering them with the broth. This keeps the flavor fresh and bright.

The creamy texture comes from the starch in the orzo, butter and Parmesan—no heavy cream needed.

Pull the shrimp from the skillet as soon as they are cooked. They will warm through again when folded into the finished orzo.

For gentle heat, add a pinch of red pepper flakes with the garlic. It's completely optional.

For more information visit smithsfoodanddrug.com and find recipes at @mysmithsgrocery.