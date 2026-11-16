Smith's Chef Jeff shares a recipe for Mini Parmesan Meatball Wellingstons, tender steakhouse-style meatballs, savory mushroom duxelles and crisp puff pastry with horseradish cream.

Yield: 18 bites | Prep: 35 minutes | Bake: 15–20 minutes (after precooking meatballs)

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE MEATBALLS

1 lb 85/15 ground beef

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs; 2 Tbsp milk

1 large egg; 2 Tbsp finely grated onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce; 1 tsp Dijon mustard

¾ tsp kosher salt; ¼ tsp black pepper

FOR THE MUSHROOM DUXELLES & PASTRY

8 oz cremini mushrooms, finely minced

1 small shallot, minced; 1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves; 1 Tbsp dry sherry

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed but cold

1 egg beaten with 1 Tbsp water (egg wash)

All-purpose flour, for lightly dusting the counter

FOR THE HORSERADISH CREAM

½ cup sour cream; 2 Tbsp prepared horseradish, drained

1 tsp Dijon mustard; 1 tsp lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste; chopped chives (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Cook the meatballs. Heat oven to 400°F. Mix beef, Parmesan, panko, milk, egg, onion, garlic, Worcestershire, Dijon, salt and pepper gently. Shape into 18 compact, evenly sized meatballs. Set on a rack over a baking sheet and bake about 12–16 minutes, until centers reach 160°F. Cool completely; blot away any grease.

2. Make the duxelles. Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook mushrooms and shallot until all released liquid evaporates and mixture is dark and nearly dry, 10–12 minutes. Add thyme and sherry; cook until sherry evaporates. Spread on a plate and cool completely.

3. Make the sauce. Stir sour cream, drained horseradish, Dijon and lemon juice together. Season to taste; refrigerate until serving.

4. Assemble. Increase oven to 425°F. Unfold cold puff pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut each sheet into nine 3-inch squares (18 total). Place a small, thin spoonful of cooled mushrooms and one cooled meatball in the center of each square. Bring corners up and pinch seams tightly to enclose; place seam-side down on parchment-lined metal baking sheets.

5. Chill and bake. Refrigerate assembled bites 15–20 minutes. Brush tops with egg wash (avoid pooling at the base); cut a tiny steam vent on each. Bake at 425°F for 15–20 minutes, until pastry is puffed and deeply golden. Check that centers are hot; let stand 3–5 minutes on a rack, then serve with horseradish cream.

CHEF JEFF TIPS

Dry mushrooms and completely cooled, well-drained meatballs are the keys to crisp, non-soggy pastry.

Keep puff pastry cold, do not overfill, and bake on a metal sheet pan—not in a deep dish.

Make meatballs and duxelles a day ahead; chill separately. Assemble and bake just before serving.

Meatballs must reach 160°F during their first bake; the final bake crisps the pastry and reheats the filling.

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