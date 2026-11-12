Take Food Guilt Off the Menu This Thanksgiving: Tips for a Healthier Holiday Mindset.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude, and of course, delicious food!

But for many people, the holidays can also bring an unwanted side of food guilt. From skipping meals to save calories for Thanksgiving dinner to feeling the need to exercise more after indulging, it's easy to fall into an all-or-nothing mindset.

The good news? You can enjoy your favorite holiday dishes while still supporting your health and wellness goals.

Don't Skip Meals to Save Room

It might seem like a good idea to skip breakfast or lunch before a big Thanksgiving feast, but arriving at the table overly hungry can make it harder to recognize when you're comfortably full.

Instead, stick to your usual eating routine and enjoy balanced meals throughout the day. This can help you feel more energized and make mindful choices when it's time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Build a Balanced Plate

A healthy Thanksgiving plate doesn't mean giving up mashed potatoes, stuffing, or pumpkin pie!

Try incorporating a combination of protein, colorful vegetables, and your favorite holiday sides. And remember, there's no need to make every bite perfectly nutritious. Thanksgiving is one meal, not a measure of your overall health.

Ditch the All-or-Nothing Mentality

One of the biggest challenges during the holidays is the idea that foods are either "good" or "bad."

Rather than labeling certain dishes as off-limits, focus on enjoying the foods you genuinely love. Eat slowly, savor the flavors, and pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues.

Giving yourself permission to enjoy holiday favorites can help create a more positive relationship with food.

Leave the Guilt Behind

You can learn more from Registered Dietitian Laney Miller at laneymillernutrition.com.