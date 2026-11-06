Taqueria 27 is serving up free tacos to those who have served

Throughout November, Taqueria 27 is giving away 10,000 tacos to honor veterans.

Taqueria 27 is locally-owned and veteran-owned and this is their way of saying thank you to those who have served.

Veterans can enjoy a complimentary pair of tacos of their choice plus a soda at any of the restaurant's locations in downtown Salt Lake City, Holaday, Fashion Place, Lehi, and Eagle Mountain.

Menu items include familiar favorites like carnitas, carne asada, chicken tacos with also having unexpected twist like duck confit tacos and pork belly tacos, and buffalo chicken tacos.

Much of the menu is gluten- free even fried dishes are made with a corn-based flour.

They offer gluten-free desserts as well.

Taqueria 27 has new menu items every day and a guacamole of the day, taco of the day and margarita of the day.

Everything is made with fresh ingredients from scratch!

You can learn more at taqueria27.com.

