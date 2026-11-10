Tasty Tuesday: Taqueria 27 and Silverside Deli

Every Tuesday we check in with Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, for some new food recommendations across the state.

Taqueria 27 - Salt Lake City, Murray, Holladay, Lehi, and Eagle Mountain



Free Taco Meal to Veterans and active duty. Up to 10000 meals total.

Angus Carne Asada - Chile marinated and flame-grilled over fresh-cut T27 fries. Topped with chimichurri and cactus avocado salsa on flour tortillas.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño - Cheesy flour tortillas filled with carne asada and sliced bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. Drizzled with jalapeño aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado

Silverside Deli - Salt Lake City



Cider Braised Pork Belly Pork belly braised in cider and glazed in apple cider, apple and fig mostarda, pickled apples, and a radicchio & cabbage slaw tossed in honey mustard dressing.

Jalapeño Popper Chicken Panko fried chicken, jalapeño cream cheese spread, pickled jalapeño hot sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon crumbles.

Thanksgiving Turkey Sliced turkey breast, creamy goat cheese, sage ranch, cranberry agrodolce, provolone, red onion, shredded lettuce, and crispy onions.

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