Tasty Tuesday: Taqueria 27 and Silverside Deli

Every Tuesday we check in with Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, for some new food recommendations across the state.
Taqueria 27 - Salt Lake City, Murray, Holladay, Lehi, and Eagle Mountain
- Free Taco Meal to Veterans and active duty. Up to 10000 meals total.
- Angus Carne Asada - Chile marinated and flame-grilled over fresh-cut T27 fries. Topped with chimichurri and cactus avocado salsa on flour tortillas.
- Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño - Cheesy flour tortillas filled with carne asada and sliced bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. Drizzled with jalapeño aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado
Silverside Deli - Salt Lake City
- Cider Braised Pork Belly Pork belly braised in cider and glazed in apple cider, apple and fig mostarda, pickled apples, and a radicchio & cabbage slaw tossed in honey mustard dressing.
- Jalapeño Popper Chicken Panko fried chicken, jalapeño cream cheese spread, pickled jalapeño hot sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon crumbles.
- Thanksgiving Turkey Sliced turkey breast, creamy goat cheese, sage ranch, cranberry agrodolce, provolone, red onion, shredded lettuce, and crispy onions.
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