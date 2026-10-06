The 4th book in a popular Search & Rescue series is releasing tomorrow!

Scott Hammond, a Search and Rescue specialist and author, translates his real-life mission experience into popular Rescue Dog books.

The fourth book in the series titled "Finding Still Water" is releasing on October 7, 2026.

Scott and his best buddy "Boo" joined us in studio to tell us more about the books where readers are taken into the world of K9 search teams, and wilderness survival.

The stories also highlight the remarkable bond between humans and working dogs.

While the books are fiction, many of the stories were inspired by missions that Scott took part of.

Scott has been searching for missing people for more than 20 years as a member of the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team.

He's taken part in hundreds of missions, and he and Boo have traveled all over the country.

You can learn more and find the book at findingscotthammond.com.

