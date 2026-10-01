The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge is a "home away from home" for cancer patients and caregivers

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities offer a home away from home for people facing cancer and their caregivers when cancer treatment is far away.

Hope Lodge opened in Salt Lake City in 2015 and last year it provided 21,351 nights of free lodging to 1,550 people with cancer and their caregivers.

Guests and families can enjoy private rooms, kitchens, gathering spaces, laundry, resource areas and 24-hour support from staff and volunteers.

Ashley Hawk visited Hope Lodge and talked to Krista Anderson who is a breast cancer survivor and now an American Cancer Society spokesperson.

She says Hope Lodge guests don't just find a place to stay – they find a community of support and an emotional connection with others facing the same journey.

When she was going through her treatment journey, she says a place to stay was one less thing to worry about.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Krista says it's a good time to talk about screening, which can save so many lives through early detection.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah is Saturday, October 24, 2026 at America First Field in Sandy.

Registration & the Pre-Walk Program is at 9am and the walk begins at 10am.

This is Utah's largest breast cancer walk and brings together survivors, families, caregivers, friends, companies and community organizations to support people facing breast cancer and help advance the American Cancer Society's vision to end cancer as we know it for everyone.

You can sign up today at makingstrideswalk.org/saltlakecityut.