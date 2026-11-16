Intermountain Health is inviting residents, families, neighbors, patients, and community members to join a special community celebration and groundbreaking event for the future LDS Hospital campus in downtown Salt Lake City from 3 to 5 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

The free celebration event will commemorate the beginning of a new chapter for one of Utah's most historic hospitals and celebrate a once-in-a-generation investment in healthcare for Utah residents.

Earlier this year, Intermountain Health unveiled plans for a new LDS Hospital in downtown Salt Lake City, reaffirming its long-term commitment to providing exceptional care for generations to come.

The new LDS Hospital will be built on an approximately eight-acre site at 745 South State Street, the former Sears property, and will serve as the centerpiece of a major downtown development.

The new campus is designed to meet the growing and evolving healthcare needs of patients throughout Salt Lake County, South Davis County, and the broader Intermountain region through a modern, patient-centered environment focused on access, innovation, and clinical excellence.

"Today's LDS Hospital has been part of the fabric of Salt Lake City for more than a century," said Brandon Clements, RN, nursing director at Intermountain Health LDS Hospital. "This groundbreaking celebration gives us an opportunity to honor that remarkable history while looking ahead to the future of healthcare and the patients and families we will serve for generations to come."

Following extensive analysis of community health needs, patient care trends, facility requirements, long-term growth projections, and input from community leaders and residents, Intermountain determined that constructing a replacement hospital would provide greater flexibility and value than modernizing the existing LDS Hospital campus in Salt Lake City's Avenues neighborhood.

"We're thrilled to have a downtown Intermountain LDS Hospital built to support our thriving downtown community and the entire city with improved access to world-class healthcare," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "This will be a tremendous benefit and resource for all of our residents."

For generations, LDS Hospital caregivers have cared for patients and families across Utah and the Intermountain West. The Nov. 17 celebration offers the community an opportunity to reflect on that legacy, celebrate a transformational milestone, and help launch the next chapter in the hospital's history.

At the groundbreaking community celebration, people will be able to participate in a ceremonial dirt-turning experience and become part of this historic milestone.

There will also be an interactive walk through LDS Hospital's history, highlighting key milestones from its founding and offering a look at the future campus and the next century of care.

People will learn more about future hospital services, including women's and newborn care, emergency medicine, surgery, critical care, cancer services, imaging, heart care, and Intermountain Health's Flight and Ambulance services.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy tacos catered by local food truck, Tacos Don Rafa, along with other refreshments.

For more information please visit intermountainhealth.org/locations/lds-hospital.