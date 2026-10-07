The first of four concerts in the Bachauer Concert Series 2026/2027 is October 9

The Gina Bachauer International Foundation is celebrating its 51st anniversary bringing world-class piano experiences to Utah through competitions, festivals, concerts, and educational programs.

The first of four concerts in the Bachauer Concert Series 2026/2027 is Friday, October 9, 2026 at the Rose Wager Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Kotaro Fukuma, a 2010 Bachauer Artists competition finalist, will play tribute to Franz Liszt with a journey through the composer's musical world.

The other three concerts take place in November, March and April.

Bachauer Executive Director Kary Billings said of the upcoming concert and season: "We are pleased to welcome Bachauer laureate Kotaro Fukuma back to Utah as part of his international concert tour, followed by Bachauer laureate Youl Sun, fresh from his Carnegie Hall debut. We're thrilled to present four incredible pianists this season, all offering a great variety of composers and styles. With 50+ years of history, we are fortunate to have amazing laureates from around the world to invite to perform for us in Salt Lake City."

Ticket prices begin at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets, and $100 for season packages with keyboard-side seating.

Get your today at saltlakecountyarts.org/events/kotaro-fukuma-in-concert.