Lavanya Mahate has built 12 restaurants, as well as a non-profit, is a 2025 James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur, and a certified yoga teacher and breathwork instructor, so you know she has a busy life.

She joined us with a new program she's launching on December 1, 2026, as the busy (and stressful) holiday season gets in full swing.

Begin Within, is a 21-day guided practice that helps busy women return to themselves in 30 minutes, 10 minutes, or even 60 seconds a day.

It comes after a Begin Within retreat earlier in the month where a small group of women stepped away from their busy lives to learn the give-step practice together: movement, breathwork, meditation, visualization, and affirmation.

If you'd like to take part in the online program, you can visit lavanyamahate.com for more information.

