This is the season when people are coming over for holiday parties, and whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas, you're going to want to make sure everyone has a great time.

Whether you're looking for something for gifting or gaming, Darin Adams, the One and Only Game King, has some new games you want on your radar.

Guess the Mess

Each person gets assigned a secret place, it could be "glove box" or "classroom" and then frantically, each person searches through a large pile of photos, finding things that belong in that place, When the time is up, you pass your pile of photos to another person, and they have to determine which of the displayed options is the place where the things belong. Super simple, and super fun. Everyone wants to keep playing

Belly Flop

Kids love the fun of flipping their cards with hippos on them into the pond. You earn points depending on how they land. You bend your card back while it's held in a special holder, and then let it fly, but make sure your card lands belly up, or else it's a belly flop.

Your Call

This is new concept in card games. Each card has two actions on it. You get to decide which card you want to play, but your opponent gets to decide (without seeing the options) of which side of the card gets counted. There's plenty of strategy of deciding which card to play, but plenty of luck in determining who gets what points.

That Brick Game

This is almost like Jenga, but backwards. You have to carefully pile your bricks on a building, but the bricks are wonky and it's harder than you think. Rolling the dice determines how you have to play your bricks.

For more game suggestions, be sure to follow @OneAndOnlyGameKing on your social media channels.