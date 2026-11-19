Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table with loved ones, but for some families, putting a meal on that table isn't always easy.

That's where the Salt Lake City Mission is stepping in, helping make sure everyone has a place to turn this holiday season.

Pastor Shawn Clay joined us with how they're making a difference and how we can help.

They have a special holiday food box giveaway that includes all the items needed for a family to prepare a Thanksgiving meal at home.

If you can help by donating items, these are the items that are needed:



Frozen turkeys and whole chickens

Mashed potatoes

Canned yams

Canned veggies

Gravy packets

Stuffing (in box)

Holiday pies

Non-perishable food items for food boxes

Salt Lake City Mission is also asking for help to provide hygiene items, new socks and underwear and new or used clean clothing and outdoor gear.

You can drop off donations at 1151 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Pastor Clay says the Mission will also be hosting a sit-down meal for the homeless, those living in shelters and anyone who has nowhere else to go on Thanksgiving Day.

You can learn more at sallakecitymission.org.