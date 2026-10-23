'The Terminal List' and 'The Rainmaker' return, plus Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls hit Salt Lake City

Two returning series and a major concert top this week's entertainment lineup, from a danger-filled action thriller to a legal drama that has hit its stride — plus rock legends heading to Salt Lake City. Tony Toscano gives us his ratings.

Season 2 of the hit action series "The Terminal List" is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As the season begins, it's been six months after finishing his list, and James Reece discovers the danger hasn't passed. Because of its solid acting, stunts and writing, "The Terminal List" is one of the best action/thriller series streaming anywhere. It's streaming on Prime, is rated TV-MA and gets an A.

Season 2 of the legal series "The Rainmaker," based on the John Grisham novel, is now streaming on Peacock. In the series, a hotshot young lawyer faces off against the firm that fired him during an explosive wrongful death case.After a shaky start in season one, season two of "The Rainmaker" has found its pacing and offers up a very watchable legal drama well worth your time. It's streaming on Peacock, is not rated and gets a B.

Def Leppard teams up with the Goo Goo Dolls at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on March 31, 2027. Tickets are on sale for their one-night performance. For more information, go to defleppard.com.

Find Tony Toscano here.