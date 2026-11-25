From squishy sensory sensations to imaginative adventures and the return of a beloved '90s favorite, this year's hottest toys are bringing something for everyone!

The Toy Foundation has just announced the finalists for the 2027 Toy of the Year Awards, recognizing some of the most innovative toys and games on the market.

Jennifer Lynch, toy trends expert at The Toy Association, shares a look at five finalists worth adding to your holiday shopping list.

Hands-On Fun & Sensory Discoveries: These finalists give kids plenty to explore, dissect, and squish…

Crayola Deluxe Dissection Playset (Crayola)

$24.99 | 4+

Playset of the Year Finalist

Crayola Goo Deluxe Dissection Kit, transforming sensory play into STEAM learning adventure for future surgeons and marine biologists!

Kids shake Goo powder with water, customize their creation, then perform playful dissection using shark and heart molds, scalpel, tweezers, dissection table, and 3D glasses for an immersive experience

NeeDoh® Jelly Squish™ (Schylling)

$5.99 | 3+

Collectible Toy of the Year Finalist

Stretch, smush, squish, and soothe your way to mellow vibes with NeeDoh®, the signature squish that started a sensation.

The squeezy, stretchy Jellyfish features wiggly jiggly tentacles and brings a tidal wave of calm with every squeeze. Turn screen time into squeeze time.

Big Adventures Big Imaginations: The next group of finalists let kids' imaginations take the lead…

D&D Questers Dragons (Basic Fun!)

$19.99 | Ages 4+

Action Figure Toy of the Year Finalist

The iconic fantasy role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons, comes to life with the new Questers collectible figures.

Hidden inside each break-apart egg capsule is one of three collectible 5-inch buildable Dragons, each with its own power and personality.

Kids can create their own quests, battles, and heroic moments while bringing the magic of the game beyond the tabletop and into hands-on play.

BRIO World Space Deluxe Set (Ravensburger North America)

$249.99 | 3+

Vehicle Toy of the Year Finalist

This 56-piece set includes a high-tech Space Station, space tunnels, space rovers and wagons, astronauts with space suits, a glow-in-the-dark alien, and a Space Shuttle.

Designed with STEM learning and hands-on, open-ended exploration in mind.

A Nostalgic Favorite Returns: 30 years later, Tickle Me Elmo is back with bigger laughs…

Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max (Just Play)

$39.99 | 18M+

Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year Finalist

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic Tickle Me Elmo phenomenon, Sesame Street Tickle Me Elmo Giggle Max is the biggest, tickliest Elmo ever, standing 18 inches tall.

Tickle Elmo's belly or either foot to get the giggles rolling. As he laughs, watch his arms flap happily up and down. His mouth opens and closes as his body shakes with delight.

Elmo says adorable phrases and even develops a few hiccups after a laughing fit! Elmo's joy and giggly interactions may cause a hilarious giggle effect when shared.

For more information visit toyawards.org.