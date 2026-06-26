There are lots of secrets to discover on the windows at Clark Planetarium this summer.

Jenny Hardman visited the Planetarium to learn more from Justin B. Anderson, Director of Marketing and Development.

He says the fun starts outside with the murals where you can find hidden gems.

Clark Planetarium is proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with special dome and IMAX programming all summer long.

He says classic IMAX shows include Inter America's Wild," "National Parks Adventure," and "Apollo 11."

Members see dome and IMAX shows for free, so there's never been a better time to be a member.

Visit ClarkPlanetarium.org to stay up-to-date on everything that's coming.