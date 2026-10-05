There will be a free film each month for families in October, November and December

With school and schedules locked in…weeknights are busy!

Utah Film Center is helping families reconnect with Tumbleweed's Fall Film Lineup, offering a free, family-friendly movie each month October through December.



Saturday, October 10 @ 10am - Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were Rabbit

Saturday, November 14 @ 10am - Navajo Highways

Saturday, December 5 @ 10am - My Life in Versailles

All movies will be at the in-house theater at the Utah Film Center.

Reserve your free spot at: : utahfilmcenter.org/tumbleweeds-year-round/.