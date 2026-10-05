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There will be a free film each month for families in October, November and December

Tumbleweeds year-round program presents its Fall Film Series lineup
Tumbleweeds year-round program presents its Fall Film Series lineup, offering a free film each month for families in October, November, and December.
Tumbleweeds year-round program presents its Fall Film Series lineup
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With school and schedules locked in…weeknights are busy!

Utah Film Center is helping families reconnect with Tumbleweed's Fall Film Lineup, offering a free, family-friendly movie each month October through December.

  • Saturday, October 10 @ 10am - Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were Rabbit
  • Saturday, November 14 @ 10am - Navajo Highways
  • Saturday, December 5 @ 10am - My Life in Versailles

All movies will be at the in-house theater at the Utah Film Center.

Reserve your free spot at: : utahfilmcenter.org/tumbleweeds-year-round/.

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