There's something for everyone at Nightfall Halloween Park in West Jordan

You can help us Scare Away Hunger by visiting NightFall Halloween Park: Donate canned or non-perishable food, and get $3 off!

Jenny Hardman stopped by Nightfall in West Jordan which opened 26 years ago with the Crazy Corn Maze.

Since then they've added two other attractions, Night Stalker Haunted Trail, which is the scariest of all — and Fright Lights, which is perfect for all ages.

It is a one mile trail with lights and music and other special effects and it's interactive with push buttons that change light colors, music and smells.

Each ticket also gets you a free pumpkin!

Nightfall Halloween Park also has full meals, yummy treats and specialty treats too.

They love giving back to the community so they never throw any food away. Instead, employees get to take it home every night to share with their families.

Nightfall is teaming up with us here at Fox 13, along with Rancho Markets and Granite Credit Union for Scare Away Hunger benefitting the Utah Food Bank.

You can learn more at thecrazycornmaze.com and fox13now.com/scarehunger.