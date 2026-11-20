Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, joined us with a Thanksgiving appetizer recipe for Prosciutto Wrapped Apple Triangles.

Ingredients

3 large Honeycrisp Apples, de-seeded and cut into 8 sections

1 (8 ounce) Crescent Dinner Rolls, cut in half

1 (3 ounce) Prosciutto, cut in half lengthwise

2 (9 ounce) Spreadable cheese; Garlic and Herb or Aged Sharp Cheddar

3/4 cup Walnuts, rough chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Place halved Crescent Rolls on baking sheet, cook 12 minutes or until lightly golden browned, remove to cooling rack.

Once cooled place into air tight container until serving.

To serve: carefully spread a tablespoon of Spreadable Cheddar on each triangle, wrap and twist prosciutto around apple slice, place on prepared triangle, and add a sprinkle of walnuts to garnish.

Serve and Enjoy!

Get more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.