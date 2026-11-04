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This is a great time to buy yourself or a loved one a gift from Born Primitive

Born Primitive is Donating Profits for Veterans
Veterans Day is a great time to buy yourself or a loved one a gift from Born Primitive.
Born Primitive
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Born Primitive is donating 100 percent of their profits between November 5 and 11, 2026, to help erase medical debt for veterans.

In 2024, the clothing brand started the pledge to give back. A couple of years ago Black Rifle Coffee Company joined the mission.

To date, they have erased more than $50 in medical debt for more than 25,000 veterans.

The goal this year is to pass $85 million.

Born Primitive started as a line of fitness apparel but have now expanded to flannels and jeans and denim jackets.

They also have a hunting line, swimwear and lounge wear too.

Bear Handon, Born Primitive Founder & CEO, as well as a former U.S. Navy Lieutenant, says they have something for everyone!

You can take part and shop at bornprimitive.com or blackriflecoffee.com.

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