This recipe is comfort in a bowl

This Elk Chili recipe by Cooking with Ruthie is perfect for hunting season and it's just what chilly evenings need.

If you don't eat elk, you can substitute it with beef, bison or turkey.

Ingredients



2 pounds ground elk

1/3 cup red wine

1 onion, medium diced

1 shallot, small diced

1 garlic, minced

1 red pepper, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow pepper, chopped

1 jalepeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 tablespoon Worchestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

8 cups beef broth

2 (16 ounce) great northern or white beans, drained and rinsed

2 (16 ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed

sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large stock pot over medium high heat add elk; cook stirring 3-4 minutes.

Add half of red wine, onions, shallots, and garlic; cook 4 minutes.

Add remaining red wine to deglaze pan.

(scrape up bits of brown flavor from the bottom of the pan while cooking off liquid).

Add peppers, spices, salt, cayenne, beef broth, and beans.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 hour.

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Serve warm and Enjoy your Elk Chili Recipe!

For more recipes, visit cookingwithruthie.com.

