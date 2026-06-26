This trailer isn't hard to tow around -- even mini vans can do it!

Independence Day weekend is right around the corner, and if you think a getaway sounds nice, we've found the perfect trailer to get you going.

Ashley Hawk visited Parris RV to learn more about the Forest River Rockwood Freedom Series folding pop-up camper 1930FT.

Brett Parris says he "raised his kids" in these trailers because they are so easy to store and to haul, anything that tows 3,000 pounds or more is perfect and that includes mini vans.

Once it's unhooked, you can even move it around by hand.

It's also simple to set up, you just hit a button and there's a power lift that raises the roof.

Just because it's small, doesn't mean you are giving up anything.

It has air conditioning, heating, hot and cold running water, cooking for inside and out, and the table is indoor/outdoor too.

There's even a canopy that will keep you in the shade.

The trailer has a queen bed on one side and a double bed on the other plus a sofa that pulls down into a bed and a dinette that also pulls down.

Parris RV is family-owned and operated and has four convenient locations:



4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

You can learn more at ParrisRV.com.