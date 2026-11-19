Looking for a simple way to impress your holiday guests? This festive twist on a traditional charcuterie board turns everyday ingredients into a beautiful, edible centerpiece.

The holidays are all about gathering with family and friends, and sometimes the best dishes are the ones that look impressive without requiring hours in the kitchen.

In this edition of TikTok to Table, we're taking a popular entertaining idea and giving it a festive makeover with a charcuterie turkey, or char-cu-turkey!

It's a creative spin on the traditional meat and cheese board, featuring a colorful combination of crackers, cheeses, meats and fresh fruit arranged to resemble a Thanksgiving turkey.

And the best part? There's no cooking required!

How to make a charcuterie turkey

Start with a large, round serving board or platter.

Arrange crackers in a circular pattern, leaving the center open.

Next, begin layering your favorite cheeses and sliced meats. In the demonstration, a combination of sliced and cubed cheeses adds color, while salami and other deli meats help fill out the arrangement.

Fresh fruit brings everything together. Thinly sliced pears add a decorative touch, while grapes and other colorful fruits can provide a little sweetness to balance the savory ingredients.

The trick is to overlap the ingredients and build layers, creating a full, festive presentation.

Make it your own

One of the great things about a charcuterie is how easy it is to customize.

Choose your favorite cheeses, switch up the meats or add seasonal fruit. You can even use different types of crackers for extra texture and variety.

The finished wreath is perfect for a holiday party, a family gathering or a festive appetizer before Thanksgiving.

It's proof that you don't need an elaborate recipe to create something special for your holiday table.

Watch the video above to see how the charcuterie turkey comes together, step by step.