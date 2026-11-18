The holiday shopping season is officially here, and finding the perfect gift for the kids on your list can always be a challenge!

Jennifer Lynch, toy trends specialist at The Toy Association, joined us with some of this year's top toy picks, featuring options for babies, toddlers, big kids, and the whole family — that also offer bang for your buck!

For the littlest ones she loves Lil' Jellies Stacker Toy (Goliath North America), which lets babies squeeze, squish and stack soft jelly rings. It's for ages six months and older and available at Target, Amazon and Walmart for $19.99.

For children ages two and up, build and design a home with the Cheery Lane House Play Set (Melissa & Doug). The innovative design allow for kids to customize their own floor plan and comes with figures and furniture included. It's at all major retailers and at Melissaanddoug.com for $34.99

Kids 5+ will love the new Flat 2 Fast Supercar, the latest addition to the adrenaline-fueled Flat 2 Fast Car Racer series. Its low-slung stance, sculpted body lines, and precision performance wheels are built to capture speed, power, and pure automotive excitement. Priced at just $9.99 at Amazon, stores nationwide and LukiLab.com, it's big fun on a small budget.

For older kids and families, Butt Face (Goliath North America), which is shaped like a giant wiggling butt, loves loud music, silly dancing and surprise farts that make people laugh, groan and run for fresh air! It's available at Target and on Amazon for $29.99 and is for ages eight and older.

Mind the Lines (Ravensburger North America) is a co-operative drawing game for everyone 10 and up, where players must use random lines on a dry erase board to draw secret prompts each round. Once everyone completes their drawing, they then work together to match the images to the correct prompt. Find it at Walmart for $19.99.

For more information you can visit thegeniusofplay.org.