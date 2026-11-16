After almost two decades in Draper, Toscano has a second location that's now open in Herriman, at the corner of 12600 South and Mountain View Corridor.

Jenny Hardman stopped by to check out the menu which features classic Italian favorites like rich, savory carbonara and other comforting pasta favorites.

Their pizzas offer memorable flavor combinations like the Spicy Fig which brings sweet and spicy flavors together!

Toscano's signature entrées like salmon risotto and our their signature pork chop are menu highlights for guests looking for something beyond pasta and pizza.

Even though the weather might be getting colder, Toscano's patio season lasts all year.

They also offer private dining options for groups from eight to 60, including on the patio.

So, if you're planning a wedding rehearsal dinner, birthday party, company event or a holiday celebration, they will accommodate you.

You can stop in just for something sweet. Toscano has its own gelato and espresso bar, so you don't have to come for a full meal.

Swing by for an espresso, house-made cannoli, or gelato—or stay for dessert after dinner.

Learn more at toscano-restaurant.com.