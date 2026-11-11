UOnline offers a Master of Science with an Emphasis on Nursing Education.

The program is entirely online so it is designed for nurses who have careers or life or family responsibilities. They have the flexibility of a completely online program while also the reputation of the University of Utah.

This is a 16 month flexible program designed for busy professionals. It prepares nurses to explore and apply best practices for education in academic and clinical settings, mentor future nurses, and lead evidence-based change in healthcare.

This degree is needed for nurses wanting to move into academia and also for those who want to stay in the hospital or other organizational setting.

For those who will be faculty in a nursing program, this degree provides all of the elements necessary to do that.

For those who may be working in hospitals and clinics who are nurse educators, clinical nursing professionals, nurse managers, etc. earning a Master of Science in Nursing in Education provides them with advanced clinical, leadership, and communication skills that elevate direct patient care and unit culture.

This degree places nurses in the best position to be involved in healthcare decision making at all levels with career insurance and flexibility. Retaining an active bedside role while holding an advanced degree keeps career options open for transition into formal leadership roles if desired.

Cheryl Armstrong, DNP, MS, RN, is an associate professor, clinical at the University of Utah College of Nursing and says, "We need more masters prepared nurses whether in academia, at the bedside, and in education focused roles in hospitals or other organizations. A master's degree elevates the nursing profession and offers so many benefits for careers as well as for patient outcomes."

She says the ideal student is a nurse with a bachelor's degree who wants to expand their career options and make meaningful changes in healthcare. Applicants for the MS with a Nursing Education emphasis must be licensed to practice as a registered nurse or advanced practice registered nurse and have a BS or BSN in nursing from a regionally or nationally accredited nursing program (either the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Accreditation (CCNE), Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), or the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN-CNEA).

You can find more information at online.utah.edu. There is an information session on November 17 in the evening and you can find more information about that on the website.