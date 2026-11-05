USANA Kids Eat is kicking off the annual Holiday Food Bag program

USANA Kids Eat is dedicated to helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need.

Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, Michelle Benedict, says they're launching their Holiday Food Bag Program for 2026,

1 in 5 Utah kids is hungry right now and their parents are making difficult decisions on how to spend their money between paying for gas to get to work, food, and other bills.

That's where the food bags come in — to help bridge that gap between school meals and their time at home.

The Holiday Food Bags are a little bigger than the weekend bags, so kids and their families can make it through the two weeks when school is off for the holidays.

Michelle says it's tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat.

You can help! There are several opportunities including volunteers to help get the food to the kids and money donations.

You can learn more at UsanaKidsEat.org.