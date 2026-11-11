Veterans Day is a day to honor and express gratitude to men and women who have served

On Veterans Day, we express our deepest gratitude to all the brave men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces.

Almost 130,000 veterans live in Utah and they come from all walks of life and represent every generation of service, from the heroes of World War II and the Korean War to the men and women who served in the Middle East.

Veterans generate a remarkable $4.5 billion in economic activity within our state, supporting over 38,000 jobs across various industries.

Cory Pearson, the Deputy Commissioner for Veterans Services & Military Affairs, joined us with resources available to support them.

They connect veterans with a wide range of resources from healthcare and education to employment assistance and housing support.

There events going on to honor veterans and thank them for their service.

Veterans Day Concert - America 250 at the Tabernacle - Temple Square Wed. at 7p

SE Utah Mission Ready Veterans/Military Wellness Fair. Friday, Nov. 13 2-6p Vernal UTNG Armory

To learn more about UDVMA's programs and and other resources for Veterans and their families, please visit veterans.utah.gov.