From offices to warehouses, Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Business program is helping Utah businesses make energy-efficient improvements while saving money.

For business owners, keeping operating costs down is always a priority. And sometimes, one of the easiest places to start saving is right above your head.

Upgrading to energy-efficient lighting can make a big difference in a company's energy bills.

With help from Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Business program, those improvements may be more affordable than business owners realize.

On this week's Wattsmart Wednesday, we visited LMS – Lighting, Electrical & Signs, a Salt Lake City company that's been helping businesses with lighting, signs and electrical services since 1977.

The company is also part of Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Business Pro Network, which connects businesses with experienced contractors who understand how to make energy-efficient upgrades and take advantage of available incentives.

Chris Munford, vice president of sales at LMS, has been with the company since 1984.

With more than 40 years of experience, he's seen how much lighting technology has changed and how those improvements can benefit businesses of all sizes.

From commercial buildings and parking garages to warehouses and retail spaces, modern lighting can help businesses reduce energy use while improving visibility and creating a better environment for employees and customers.

And businesses don't have to navigate the upgrade process alone.

As a Wattsmart Business Pro Network contractor, LMS offers a turnkey approach, providing both the materials and labor needed for a project. The company also helps customers identify eligible improvements and understand the incentives available through Rocky Mountain Power.

That means businesses can get professional guidance from the planning stages through installation.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Bianca Velasquez explains that the Wattsmart Business program is designed to help customers make energy-efficient improvements while reducing the upfront costs through qualifying incentives.

For business owners who have been putting off lighting upgrades because of the expense, those incentives could make the decision a little easier.

And while the savings on energy bills are an important benefit, upgraded lighting can also improve the look, feel and functionality of a business.

The bottom line? Whether you're operating a small storefront or managing a large commercial facility, it may be worth taking a closer look at your lighting.

To learn more about available incentives and participating contractors, visit Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Business website.