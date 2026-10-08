Wattsmart Homes is excited to return to the Salt Lake Fall Home Show October 9-11, 2026.

The event is a great opportunity for homeowners to get ideas for remodeling, home improvements, and energy-saving upgrades before winter.

Visitors can connect directly with local experts, contractors, and home services providers all in one place.

Wattsmart Homes will be on-site helping customers learn about energy-saving opportunities and available Rocky Mountain Power programs.

Shop by booth #1633 to learn about simple upgrades that can improve comfort and energy efficiency and to talk to members of the Wattsmart Homes Team.

One of their trusted contractor partners, Tru Pros, are helping support a thermostat giveaway and can talk with customers about smart thermostat technology and installation.

Three winners will receive a NUVE smart thermostat package and installation from Tru Pros, a package valued at approximately $500.

Use promo code WATTSMART to purchase tickets for just $6, which is 50% off regular admission here.

For more information please visit WattsmartHomes.com.