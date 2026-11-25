Join FOX 13, Les Schwab Tire Centers, FinWise Bank and Taqueria 27 to help make the season brighter for Utah families experiencing homelessness through our annual Candy Cane Corner donation campaign.

In collaboration with The Road Home and Volunteers of America — Utah, we’re collecting gifts and raising money to bring comfort and holiday cheer to Utah families experiencing homelessness.

Today, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, we will be at Les Schwab Tire Center at 10532 S. Redwood Road in South Jordan, until 7pm.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there all day long and there will be live reindeer from 4:30-6:30pm.

You can drop off donations any time at any Les Schwab Tire Center locations.

The most needed items include gift cards, diapers, toys, sports balls, small kitchen appliances and blankets.

You can donate today by texting CANDYCANE 50155 or visit fox13now.com/candycane.