What did The first president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints look like?

What did Joseph Smith, the first president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, really look like?

That's the focus of "Brother Joseph Again", which opens in theaters on Friday, October 9, 2026.

In the film researchers Patrick A. Bishop and Joseph F. Brickey combine investigative history, historical biography, and modern forensic science to undercover the most accurate representation of the Prophet's face.

Most people have seen the paintings of Joseph Smith and some have also seen his death mask.

The historians in this case also used a daguerreotype, the first publicly announced and widely used photographic process, that was found in a locket among family heirlooms of the Smith family.

The filmmaker, Daylen Pollard, says he knows there will be some who doubt the authenticity of the research, and he says that's OK.

"The film takes the evidence to the audience and the audience is the jury. They can decide for themselves. If anything more regarding Joseph's likeness ever is uncovered we will be thrilled to add that to the mix of historical documentation, paintings, and forensic science discovered to date," says Pollard.

You can learn more about the film at brotherjosephagain.com.