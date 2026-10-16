What Nightingale College is doing to solve Utah's nursing shortage

Utah is facing a nursing shortage with fewer than seven registered nurses per 1,000 residents, and nearly one in five Utah nurses is nearing retirement.

Nightingale College is helping to solve that crisis with 10,568 current learners and more than 6,200 graduates.

Nightingale was founded here and has grown nationally while keeping deep ties to Utah and we talked with College President Jeff Olsen about the programs.

He says they cover every step, from practical nursing to nurse practitioner, so people can start or advance at any point.

They allow learners to study around jobs and family because they don't have to move or commute to a campus.

Learners complete clinical hours at local healthcare facilities, so they train in their own communities.

This model suits older students, stay-at-home moms and career changers.

Olsen also told us that every nursing student gets a Quest VR headset so they can practice a procedure again and again in a safe, realistic setting until it feels natural.

Confidence matters at the bedside. By the time learners care for real patients, they have done the steps many times.

Research shows students using VR scored 5.9 percent higher on assignments.

Diversity in nursing is a big topic and patients do better when their caregivers reflect their communities.

Nightingale opens doors for people who were turned away elsewhere, for first-generation students, and for those who need foundational support before starting.

It also serves learners from rural and at-risk communities.

Nursing is stable, well-paid work. Opening that path builds economic stability for families and whole communities.

Plus, they're making it more affordable to get a degree. Nightingale lowered BSN tuition for eligible Utah residents by about 30 percent.

The deadline to enroll for spring semester 2027 is October 25, 2026 so if you've been thinking about a career in nursing, now is a great time to take that first step.

Visit nightingale.edu or call 801-689-2160 to speak with an admissions advisor and explore what's possible for you."

Miguel Rovira, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, says they believe a healthy workforce is the foundation of a strong economy.

Addressing affordability and access to care requires innovation not only in costs of care but in how care is delivered.

That is why partnerships with nursing education organizations matter: they expand access to career pathways while strengthening the care teams that communities and employers rely on.

Regence supports organizations, such as Nightingale, that invest in tomorrow's healthcare workforce, including community-based roles that help people navigate and access care.

Nightingale College's distance-learning model helps students balance school with work, family, and other responsibilities. This approach provides access for more people to become nurses. Nurses help communities grow stronger and healthier.

For more information please visit Regence.com.

