Winter chill will be setting in soon - here are things homeowners should pay attention to before it does

We're into mid-November in Salt Lake, and winter chill is setting in.

Snow can accumulate around the home throughout the winter, and changing temperatures can create periods of melting and refreezing.

Where that moisture goes matters, especially around the foundation.

If water collects near the home, it can find vulnerable areas and potentially make its way inside.

Groundworks says there are things homeowners can do outside the home during winter months:



Keep gutters and downspouts clear and functioning when weather allows.

Make sure downspouts continue directing water away from the foundation.

Pay attention to where snow is piling up around the home.

Think about where that snow will go when it melts, not just where it's sitting today.

If your home has musty odors, dampness or water stains in below-ground areas, pooling around the foundation, or cracks, you should get it checked. You don't necessarily need to wait until spring to find out what's happening.

Groundworks offers free inspections to identify the source of the problem and recommend a long-term solution if one is needed.

The goal is to know your home is protected now…and be prepared when Salt Lake's winter snow eventually starts to melt in larger amounts.

You can learn more at Groundworks.com.