The majority of people say the economy is going to be affecting their spending plans this year.

We talked with Todd Hatfield, Vice President of Consumer and Mortgage Lending at Granite Credit Union, for some things to consider this year.

He says the best holiday spending plan is one that has an ending. Know what you're spending, how you're paying for it, and when you'll have it paid off.

Before you reach for a credit card, compare your options first.

Look at the interest rate, fees, payment amount and how long it will take you to repay the balance.

Granite Credit Union's Signature Cashback Visa earns 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no annual fee.

That means purchases you're already planning, gifts, groceries, gas or travel, can earn cash back.

But Todd warns that rewards should never become a reason to spend more.

He says from a lending perspective, the biggest concern is when holiday spending becomes debt that follows you well into the new year.

If you're considering a loan, Todd says don't borrow $2,000 simply because $2,000 is available.

Also, know the type of loan: A planned installment loan can provide a defined payment and payoff period, while revolving credit offers flexibility but requires discipline.

The biggest mistakes he says, are when people look only at the monthly payment instead of the total cost, opening multiple accounts simply to receive one-time discounts or making those impulse purchases.

By following these recommendations, you can enjoy the holidays without creating a financial burden.

If you want more information, visit Granite.org.