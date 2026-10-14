You can get scared and "Scare Away Hunger" at Nightfall Halloween Park's Night Stalker Haunted Trail

You can help us Scare Away Hunger by visiting NightFall Halloween Park: Donate canned or non-perishable food, and get $3 off!

Jenny Hardman stopped by Nightfall in West Jordan which opened 26 years ago with the Crazy Corn Maze.

Since then they've added two other attractions, Fright Lights and Night Stalker Haunted Trail.

Cody Keem says it's one of the scariest areas in the state!

You'll go on a 45 minute walk through four different sections where you're hunted by creatures of the corn, scary clowns, live through your deepest phobias and experience a psychedelic state at the 3D Slumber.

Nightfall is teaming up with us here at Fox 13, along with Rancho Markets and Granite Credit Union for Scare Away Hunger benefitting the Utah Food Bank.

If you bring non-perishable or canned food items, you can get $3 off.

You can learn more at thecrazycornmaze.com and fox13now.com/scarehunger.