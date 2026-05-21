You really can't camp right without Lifetime

For this month's Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, we visited Wasatch Mountain State Park.

Ashley Hawk talked with Park Ranger Kathy Donnell who says this park is about 23,000 acres and has a lot to offer every member of your family including four 18-hold golf courses, hiking and biking trails, horseback riding and trails for ATVs.

They also have a lot of campgrounds for tents, trailers and motorhomes. You can book a spot up to four months out, just go to reserveamerica.com.

You can't really camp right without Lifetime!

From games like Cornhole to coolers in every shape and size, they have gear to make your stay functional and fun.

Their Sports Table is compact and has benches and it all folds up and stores nice and easy.

The Camp Table has two sides, one of them metal so you can set up a griddle and do your cooking. The other side has plenty of space to prep and lay out food. It also has a paper towel holder and a trash holder.

You'll probably also want to get their hand washing station to make cleaning up easy.

The best part is everything is made in Clearfield, Utah!

Visit Lifetime at one of their nine locations throughout Utah and Idaho and learn more at Lifetime.com.

You won't want to leave Wasatch Mountain State Park without taking an excursion with Wasatch Excursions.

They are Utah's premier guided and unguided ATV, UTV and snowmobile rental company so you can explore all 25 miles of trails!

Guided tours will take you through water crossings and end with a beautiful viewpoint and you may even see wildlife along the ride.

Wasatch Excursions has a full fleet of vehicles from single riders to six-seaters.

They handle tours of up to about 100 people at a time.

You can book your tour and learn more at wasatchexcursions.com.