You won't want to miss Fall Fashion Week at City Creek Center

This is Fall Fashion Week at City Creek Center in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

Jenny Hardman and Ashley Hawk talked with City Creek Center's Natalie Watson about everything you can experience.

Natalie says there will be activations at stores, specials and sales.

Plus, there's a Fashion's Night Out fashion show on Friday, September 11, 2026 at 7pm and everyone is welcome to come and see what City Creek Center has for fall.

We were invited to get a sneak peek at what some of the stores have new for fall!

Tecovas is a modern Western brand bringing a fresh, approachable point of view to traditional craftsmanship and style. While the brand is best known for its handcrafted boots, Tecovas has evolved into a full lifestyle destination spanning footwear, denim, apparel and accessories. Fall at Tecovas means denim and layers!

The Gem Studio is a place where you can create your own unique jewelry through three different workshop experiences: Silversmithing, Charm Workshops and Permanent Jewelry. The gems this fall are all about fall colors with rich earthy tones of browns and reds. Turquoise is also on trend for fall.

Albion is a local company started by a husband/ wife team that is known for cute and comfortable clothes that you can where everywhere. Barrel pants are the pants for fall. You'll also want to check out the Drawcord Cargo Pants that are an update to the OG cargo pants. They also have U of U and BYU gear because they have partnerships with NCAA and Disney.

Nordstrom is always one of the fashion leaders, and this fall is no exception. Rich color like burgandy, wine, plum and chocolate are the key colors this year. Fall is also bringing a more polished approach to dressing with structured blazers, refined trousers, and updated suiting. Look for texture with suede, leather, shearling, velvet, corduroy and faux fur. Don't forget the accessories: Structured handbags, gold jewelry, belts and statement boots provide a simple way to participate in fall trends without a full wardrobe update.

Läderach is the place to take a break from shopping and treat yourself to FrischSchoggi, which means "fresh chocolate" in Swiss German. The company is a family-owned, third-generation Swiss chocolatier founded in Switzerland in 1962. The signature chocolate slabs are displayed at the open counters and hand-broken to each customer's desired size. A limited edition FrischSchoggi flavor launches each month and the Autumn collection starts on September 8, 2026.

Suit Supply is a newer store to City Creek Center, just opening in June of 2026. They're all about giving men more ways to dress well. Suit Supply has three core pillars: Tailoring with Flair, Radically Personal and Fast, Effective and Direct. They offer event and occasion wear, suits and tailoring, casual tailoring, elevated denim, luxury knitwear and shoes and accessories. A key trend for fall is relaxed tailoring, meaning is softer and more relaxed.

Böhme is the place to find trending fall jackets including in suede. There's even one that looks like denim but is buttery soft and will dress up your outfits from day to night. They also have classic suede jackets and suede bomber jackets too. You won't go wrong with denim this year and the distressed look is definitely back. Böhme also has straight-leg and bootcut styles as well. To complete the outfit, think flat — the flat shoes are back for fall!

Banana Republic's fall line up is about taking pieces you know and love and giving them a more relaxed, personal and modern point of view. In other words, the classics are back but they're anything but basic. Fall is about return to timeless wardrobe staples, but with updated proportions, textures and styling. You'll also be nostalgic for the 80s and 90s with Banana Republic's outerwear.

You can find a full list of stores and restaurants online at shopcitycreekcenter.com.